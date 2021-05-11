Tatis was placed on the injured list Tuesday due to health and safety protocols.
It's not clear if Tatis tested positive for coronavirus, was exposed to someone who tested positive or was displaying symptoms and is currently getting tested. Jurickson Profar and Jorge Mateo were also placed on the IL and corresponding moves have yet to be announced.
More News
-
Padres' Fernando Tatis: Slams ninth home run•
-
Padres' Fernando Tatis: Swipes two bags in loss•
-
Padres' Fernando Tatis: Out of Tuesday's lineup•
-
Padres' Fernando Tatis: Launches long ball in loss•
-
Padres' Fernando Tatis: Contributes despite going hitless•
-
Padres' Fernando Tatis: Homers again, swipes two bags•