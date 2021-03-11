Tatis (illness) is out of the lineup for Thursday's Cactus League game against Cleveland.

Though he'll remain out of the lineup for the sixth day in a row, Tatis is believed to have mostly recovered from the non-COVID-19-related illness that resulted in him dealing with body aches for the past week. The 22-year-old is still expected to rejoin the lineup this weekend, perhaps as soon as Friday's game against the Athletics.