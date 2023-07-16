Tatis (ankle) is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Phillies.
Tatis twisted his ankle on the warning track in the nightcap of Saturday's doubleheader, and he will miss at least one start as a result of the injury. Brandon Dixon will get the start in right field and bat eighth against right-hander Zack Wheeler. The Padres are off Monday.
More News
-
Padres' Fernando Tatis: Day-to-day with twisted ankle•
-
Padres' Fernando Tatis: Removed with injury•
-
Padres' Fernando Tatis: Pops two-run homer•
-
Padres' Fernando Tatis: Three more RBI in win•
-
Padres' Fernando Tatis: Knocks in three runs Saturday•
-
Padres' Fernando Tatis: Steals in consecutive games•