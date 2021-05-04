Tatis is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Pirates.
Tatis started the past 11 games and will receive the day off Tuesday after going 13-for-44 with six homers, three doubles, five stolen bases, nine RBI and 14 runs during that stretch. Ha-Seong Kim will take over at shortstop for the Friars.
