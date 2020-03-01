Padres' Fernando Tatis: Out with illness
Tatis isn't starting Sunday's Cactus League game against the Giants due to an illness, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Tatis apparently caught the bug that's making it's way through the Padres' clubhouse, so he may take a couple days off as a result. The ailment is unlikely to impact the 21-year-old's preparations for Opening Day.
