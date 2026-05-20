Tatis went 2-for-5 with a stolen base and a run scored in Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Dodgers.

Tatis has gone 2-for-4 on steal attempts over the last four games. The 27-year-old picked up his first multi-hit effort over the last six contests. He's still struggling for power -- he has no home runs this season and hasn't hit an extra-base hit since his May 5 double versus the Giants. He's batting .237 with a .585 OPS, 12 steals on 18 attempts, 15 RBI and 17 runs scored across 47 contests.