Tatis went 2-for-5 with a solo home run, a double, three total RBI and an additional run scored in Friday's win over the Athletics.

Tatis made a huge impact at the top of the order, launching the first of three homers for San Diego on the night and plating three of the team's seven runs in what was a dominant offensive performance against Oakland. Tatis has now hit safely in eight of the Padres' last nine contests.