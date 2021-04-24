Tatis went 3-for-5 with two home runs, three RBI and two runs scored in Friday's 6-1 win over the Dodgers.

Kershaw had Tatis' number in their first meeting of the season last weekend when the southpaw struck him out three times in what was a very frustrating night for the 22-year-old. Tatis wasn't fooled this time around, as he took the future Hall of Famer deep to left in the third and fifth inning and later drove in his third run of the night on an infield single during a three-run ninth for the Friars. Tatis appears to still be warming up a bit at the plate since his return from the 10-day injured list last weekend, as he's slashing .233/.303/.567 with three home runs, five RBI and five runs scored and a 3:10 BB:K.