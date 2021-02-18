Tatis agreed to a 14-year, $340 million contract extension with the Padres on Wednesday, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.
The 22-year-old had yet to hit arbitration and was already under team control through the 2024 season, but the Friars opted to secure the services of their star shortstop for the next 14 years. Tatis has only 143 major-league games under his belt through two seasons, but he's been impressive since his promotion with a .301/.374/.582 slash line, 39 homers and 27 stolen bases in 629 plate appearances. According to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, the deal includes a full no-trade clause, so Tatis will securely remain in San Diego as long as he wants to be there.