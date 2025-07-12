Tatis went 2-for-3 with a walk, one RBI and one stolen base in Friday's 4-2 win over the Phillies.

Tatis is up to 20 steals on the year, including five of them over his last 15 games. The outfielder was far less active on the basepaths in 2024, logging just 11 thefts on 14 attempts, so it's a positive that he's returned to a higher volume of steals in 2025. He's logged three multi-hit efforts over the last six games to get his average back up to .266, and Tatis has added an .812 OPS with 16 home runs, 42 RBI and 64 runs scored through 92 contests.