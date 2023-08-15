Tatis went 1-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base Monday in a loss to Baltimore.

The Padres were quieted by the Orioles' pitching, but Tatis notched an individual achievement with his 20th swipe of the campaign. The talented outfielder didn't play at all last season but has now stolen at least 20 bags in each of the past two campaigns in which he's participated. Tatis is also one homer away from his second 20-20 season, though all three marks in his .261/.319/.466 slash line currently sit at a career low.