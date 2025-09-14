Tatis went 3-for-4 with a walk, a stolen base and three runs scored in Sunday's 9-6 win over the Rockies.

Tatis did his part in setting the table with one of the Padres' five multi-hit efforts in this contest. He's also been using his speed more lately, logging three steals over his last seven games. That helped him set a new career high with 30 thefts on 36 attempts this season. The outfielder has added a strong .264/.367/.438 slash line with 22 home runs, 65 RBI and 102 runs scored across 146 games.