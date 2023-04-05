Tatis (suspension) went 1-for-2 with two walks, a stolen base, a run and an RBI in an appearance for Triple-A El Paso on Tuesday.

Tatis played in the first game of his rehab assignment with El Paso, which was also the first Triple-A appearance of his career. The star shortstop didn't appear to have any rust, as he singled home a run in the sixth inning after walking in two previous trips to the plate. Tatis also swiped a bag in the contest, serving as a reminder of the stolen-base potential he'll bring to fantasy squads once eligible to return to the Padres from his suspension April 20.