An MRI this week on Tatis' injured right quad showed the level of healing the Padres were hoping for, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Tatis -- who is dealing with a femoral stress reaction -- has already begun playing catch and swinging a bat and will be allowed to incrementally increase his baseball activities. A clearer timetable for Tatis' return is unlikely to be available until he resumes running with no issues, but he certainly looks to be trending in a good direction.