Tatis went 2-for-5 with a stolen base, an RBI single, a run scored and a walk in Thursday's extra-inning win over the Giants.

Tatis capped a six-run rally in the 10th inning with an RBI single. The shortstop also got his second stolen base of the year after drawing a seventh-inning walk. Tatis has hit safely in six of seven games, slashing .296/.424/.556 with a homer, seven RBI and six runs scored in 2020.