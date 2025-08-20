Tatis went 1-for-3 with two walks, one RBI, one stolen base and one run scored in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Giants.

Tatis logged his third steal of the month and his 25th theft of the year. This is the third time in his six big-league seasons that he's recorded that many steals, and he has a good chance of reaching 30 for the first time this year. The outfielder is slashing .264/.370/.431 with 17 home runs, 51 RBI, 85 runs scored, 23 doubles and two triples over 123 contests. He's struggled a bit in August, batting .234 (15-for-64) with no homers this month.