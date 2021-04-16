Tatis (shoulder) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Friday.
Tatis had been steadily progressing in his recovery process since he suffered a slight labrum tear in his left shoulder April 5. The shortstop will be activated in time for the Padres' weekend series against the Dodgers and should return to the starting lineup for Friday's matchup.
More News
-
Padres' Fernando Tatis: Expected to return Friday•
-
Padres' Fernando Tatis: Could return next week•
-
Padres' Fernando Tatis: Heading to IL, avoids surgery•
-
Padres' Fernando Tatis: Headed for MRI•
-
Padres' Fernando Tatis: Diagnosed with shoulder subluxation•
-
Padres' Fernando Tatis: Exits clutching left arm•