Tatis (illness) was reinstated from the COVID-19 injured list Wednesday. He'll start at shortstop and bat cleanup in the Padres' series finale with the Rockies in San Diego.

Tatis had been on the injured list since May 11 after he tested positive for COVID-19, but he was asymptomatic and will now return to the active roster. Tucupita Marcano was optioned to Triple-A El Paso as part of a shuffle to make room for Tatis.