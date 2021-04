Tatis went 2-for-5 with a pair of solo home runs in a Saturday's loss to the Dodgers.

Tatis followed a two-homer game Friday with another Saturday, upping his season long-ball total to six. He took reigning NL Cy Young award winner Trevor Bauer deep twice in the loss, though he also committed his eighth error of the young season in the contest. With the sudden power surge, Tatis is now tied for fourth in the NL in home runs. His .226/.305/.585 slash line is clearly on the rise.