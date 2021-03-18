Tatis (illness) will bat third and play shortstop Thursday against Oakland.
Tatis hasn't played since Saturday due to the flu as well as general soreness, but there never appeared to be any serious threat to his health. With Opening Day still two weeks away, he should have plenty of time to get up to speed.
