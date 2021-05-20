Tatis went 4-for-4 with a solo home run, two doubles, a stolen base and an additional RBI during Wednesday's 3-0 win versus Colorado.

The 22-year-old returned from the COVID-19 injured list Wednesday and didn't miss a beat despite not seeing game action since May 9. He opened the scoring with a 415-foot blast to right field during the fourth inning and brought home another run with an RBI double in the eighth. Tatis has a .270/.339/.620 slash line with 10 home runs, five doubles, eight stolen bases, 16 RBI and 24 runs through 27 games in 2021.