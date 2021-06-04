Tatis (oblique) is starting Thursday's game against the Mets, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Tatis was removed from Tuesday's game against the Cubs due to right oblique tightness and was also held out Wednesday. However, he took some dry swings Wednesday and will return to the lineup following his brief absence.
