Tatis (shoulder, wrist, suspension) said Thursday that his surgically-repaired left shoulder feels 100 percent, Darnay Tripp of NBC 7 San Diego reports.
"It's just locked in," Tatis said. "I feel like it's not going to come out anymore and it feels really secure. It just feels right." Tatis also had a pair of surgeries on his left wrist and must serve the final 20 games of a PED suspension at the beginning of the 2023 season. However, it sounds like he expects to be physically ready to go when he's eligible to return on April 20. Tatis is expected to play right field for the Padres this season.
