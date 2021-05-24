Tatis went 3-for-3 with two home runs, three runs, six RBI and a walk as the Padres beat the Mariners 9-2 Sunday.
Tatis had himself a whale of a game with a solo home run in the second, walk in the fourth, two-RBI single in the sixth and grand slam in the seventh. He's tormented Seattle all weekend and concludes the three-game series batting .700 with five extra-base hits, three walks, six runs and 10 RBI and has raised his batting average from .240 to .309 in four games since returning from the IL on May 19th.
