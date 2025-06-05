Tatis went 3-for-5 with a double, two runs and a stolen base in a loss to the Giants on Wednesday.

Tatis batted a paltry .184 in May, and he opened June with an 0-for-3 effort against the Pirates. However, he's looked better over his subsequent three contests, notching at least one hit in each game and going a combined 5-for-12 with two walks and three steals during that span. Despite Tatis' struggles last month, he still holds a healthy .830 OPS on the campaign, and he remains a dual power-speed threat with 13 homers and 12 thefts through 59 games.