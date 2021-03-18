Tatis (illness) is scheduled to be in the lineup for Thursday's spring game against the A's, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
The 22-year-old has been sidelined the past few days after dealing with the flu and some general soreness, but he completed a workout Wednesday and is poised to retake the field Thursday. Tatis is 7-for-14 with two homers, five RBI and one stolen base through six spring games and should have any problems being ready for Opening Day.
More News
-
Padres' Fernando Tatis: Workout halted by rain•
-
Padres' Fernando Tatis: Missing another game Monday•
-
Padres' Fernando Tatis: Thriving at plate this spring•
-
Padres' Fernando Tatis: Batting leadoff Friday•
-
Padres' Fernando Tatis: Going through full workout•
-
Padres' Fernando Tatis: Out again Thursday•