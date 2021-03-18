Tatis (illness) is scheduled to be in the lineup for Thursday's spring game against the A's, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

The 22-year-old has been sidelined the past few days after dealing with the flu and some general soreness, but he completed a workout Wednesday and is poised to retake the field Thursday. Tatis is 7-for-14 with two homers, five RBI and one stolen base through six spring games and should have any problems being ready for Opening Day.