Tatis went 1-for-4 with an RBI, a run scored and a stolen base in Wednesday's victory over the Mariners.

Tatis improved to 7-for-8 on stolen base attempts this season. He's gotten off to a strong start at the plate in June, going 10-for-25 (.345) with two home runs and 10 RBI in his last seven games. The 24-year-old Tatis is now slashing .257/.306/.492 with 11 homers, 29 RBI and 26 runs scored through 193 plate appearances this season.