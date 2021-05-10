Tatis went 2-for-5 with a home run, two RBI and two runs scored in the Padres' 11-1 win over the Giants on Sunday.

Tatis homered off Johnny Cueto as a part of the four-run second inning Sunday. The 22-year-old had a quiet week before posting four hits in the last two games. He is slashing .240/.315/.552 in 109 plate appearances. His batting average is lacking for his standards, but he's still showing off his power and speed with nine home runs and seven steals.