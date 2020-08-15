Tatis is expected to start at designated hitter at least once during the Padres' current five-game road trip, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Tatis has started at shortstop in each of the team's first 21 games, but manager Jayce Tingler suggested Thursday that he intends to give the budding superstar some time off his feet with San Diego set to play 17 straight games without an off-day. That maneuvering should come at some point in the next five days, with the Padres set for road series in Arizona and Texas. "After tonight, we're going to play the next five on (artificial) turf," Tingler stated. "We've had some things planned out to find a day to get guys off their feet and get them a DH day throughout this trip."