Tatis went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and an additional run in a loss to the Cubs on Monday.

The star shortstop produced one of the few Padres' offensive highlights Monday, crushing a 423-foot solo homer in the sixth inning. The long ball was his 16th of the season, tied for most in baseball. Over 20 games in May, Tatis exploded with a .353/.440/.824 slash line, nine homers, 26 RBI and eight stolen bases.