Tatis went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in Sunday's 3-2 win over the White Sox.

Tatis produced the Padres' only extra-base hit in the contest with his 432-foot solo shot in the third inning. The talented right fielder has been hot of late, collecting five multi-hit efforts over his past eight contests and batting .406 (13-for-32) with two homers, three RBI, 11 runs and three stolen bases over that span. Tatis has posted a fine .805 OPS through 681 appearances in what has been a promisingly healthy campaign, adding 23 homers and 66 RBI while establishing new career highs with 108 runs and 32 stolen bases.