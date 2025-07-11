Tatis went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Diamondbacks.

Tatis started the comeback effort for the Padres with his third-inning homer to answer Arizona's two-run effort in the top half of that frame. Tatis is 10-for-33 (.303) with four extra-base hits and two stolen bases across nine games to begin July. For the season, the star outfielder is up to a .262/.358/.450 slash line with 16 homers, 41 RBI, 64 runs scored, 19 stolen bases, 13 doubles and two triples over 91 games. He's primarily served as San Diego's leadoff hitter and could threaten for a 30-30 season -- something he's never achieved -- with a strong second half.