Tatis went 2-for-5 with a home run, an additional RBI, a stolen base and two strikeouts in Friday's 8-7 win over the Rockies.

Tatis notched his second homer of the season in style, tying the game 5-5 in the top of the ninth and sparking what would be a four-run inning for San Diego. Tatis has hit safely in all but one of San Diego's games this season, and he has posted multi-hit performances in three of his last five contests, going 7-for-21 (.333) with two homers and nine RBI in that stretch.