Tatis (shoulder) will lead off and play shortstop Friday against the Mariners.
Tatis suffered an injury scare Tuesday against the Reds, exiting the game with a shoulder injury after making a defensive play. The Padres seemed optimistic about the issue following the game, and that optimism now appears to be accurate. He served as the designated hitter Thursday and is already ready to take the field again just three days after suffering the injury.
