Tatis went 4-for-4 with one RBI in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Angels.

Tatis was responsible for half of the Padres' hits and run production in the low-scoring game. The 25-year-old is on a heater with an 11-game hitting streak, during which he's batting .432 (19-for-44) with four extra-base hits. He's added 33 points to his batting average during the streak, and he's now at a .795 OPS with 10 home runs, six stolen bases, 32 RBI and 40 runs scored over 65 contests this season.