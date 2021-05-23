Tatis went 2-for-3 with two doubles, a run, walk and steal in San Diegos' 6-4 win over Seattle on Saturday.
Tatis doubled in the fourth and seventh to run his total to eight hits in his last three games since returning from the IL. His seventh-inning steal of third was his 10th and with 11 home runs he's one of the most electric players in the game.
