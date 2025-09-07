Tatis went 2-for-6 with a three-run home run in Saturday's 10-8 win over the Rockies.

This was Tatis' first multi-hit effort in seven games, though he's homered twice over his last three contests. His second-inning blast capped a six-run frame that gave the Padres an early advantage. Tatis reached the 20-homer mark Saturday and has added a .262/.367/.434 slash line with 61 RBI, 95 runs scored and 27 stolen bases over 138 games as San Diego's main leadoff hitter.