Tatis went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Thursday's loss to the Twins.

Tatis opened the game on a positive note for the Padres, smashing a homer to left field on Bailey Ober's first pitch. It was the young slugger's fifth long ball of the campaign, putting him one back of the team lead -- a stat made more impressive by the fact that he missed the first three weeks of the campaign. Tatis has complemented the homer total with a .280/.314/.512 slash line, 12 runs, 11 RBI and a stolen base over 86 plate appearances.