Tatis went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 4-3 win over Atlanta.

He led off the game by driving the first pitch he saw from Reynaldo Lopez over the fence in left-center field. Tatis is looking to bounce back from a somewhat disappointing 2024 campaign that saw him hit 21 homers and steal just 11 bags over 102 regular-season contests, and if he can stay healthy, the 26-year-old has the talent to take a run at a 30-30 season.