Tatis went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and an additional RBI in Friday's 7-1 win against Texas.

Tatis gave San Diego a 3-0 lead with a solo shot in the fifth inning, then extended the margin with a run-scoring single in the sixth. The long ball was his first in his past 13 games, snapping his longest homer drought this season. Tatis has come out of the All-Star break quietly, slashing .232/.295/.393 with two home runs, eight RBI, six runs and two stolen bases over 14 contests.