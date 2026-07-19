Padres' Fernando Tatis: Swats homer, logs steal Saturday

Tatis went 1-for-2 with a solo home run, two walks and a stolen base in Saturday's loss to Kansas City.

Not much went right for San Diego in the defeat, but Tatis at least prevented the team from being shut out with his third-inning solo homer. The speedy slugger added a theft of second base to round out a productive line. Tatis is up to 24 stolen bases on the campaign -- tied for fifth-most in the majors -- but Saturday's long ball was just his sixth this season. The lack of power has led to a .732 OPS, which is on pace to be the lowest mark of Tatis' career.