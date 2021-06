Tatis went 1-for-3 with a double, walk and stolen base in a 4-0 loss to the Mets on Saturday.

Tatis was stranded at second twice in this one after both a second-inning double and a sixth-inning walk followed by a steal. He was responsible for two of San Diego's six baserunners against Jacob deGrom and New York's relievers. The stolen base ties him with Trea Turner for the NL lead, as he's one of eight players with double-digit steals this season.