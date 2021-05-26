Tatis went 0-for-2 with a walk, a run, an RBI and a stolen base in Tuesday's win over Milwaukee.

Tatis had his seven-game hit streak snapped in the contest, but the superstar shortstop still found a way to make his presence felt on offense. He drove in a run with a sacrifice fly in the sixth inning and followed that by walking, stealing second and scoring in the eighth. Tatis has swiped six bags over his past eight games and now ranks second in MLB with 11 stolen bases on the season.