Tatis went 1-for-4 with a double, one RBI, a walk and a stolen base in Sunday's 5-4 win over the Diamondbacks.

It wasn't another crazy multi-home run night from Tatis, but he still marked up the score sheet, doubling in the seventh inning and knocking in Trent Grisham. In addition, he stole his 16th base of the season in the fifth inning after drawing a walk. The 22-year-old is the favorite to win MVP in the National League, slashing .294/.377/.697 with a NL-leading 25 home runs and 16 steals. He has eight long balls and 16 RBI over his last 15 games.