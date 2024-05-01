Tatis went 1-for-3 with a double, a walk, a steal, an RBI and two runs scored in Tuesday's 6-4 win over the Reds.

Tatis also reached base once more via a hit by pitch and stole his first bag since April 16. Coming into Tuesday, his numbers at the dish have been misleading. He was just 5-for-40 over his last 10 games but posted a 72.4 percent hard hit rate and averaged an exit velocity of 96.9 miles per hour. He's experiencing some bad luck at the moment, which should turn around sooner than later. For the season, Tatis is slashing .238/.326/.437 with six homers, 17 RBI, 22 runs, four steals and a 15:27 BB:K in 144 plate appearances.