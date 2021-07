Tatis went 2-for-4 with a double, two runs, a stolen base, a walk and a strikeout in Sunday's 11-1 win over the Phillies.

Tatis extended his hitting streak to nine games Sunday, and he's posted multi-hit efforts in four of those contests. Across his last nine appearances, the 22-year-old has gone 15-for-33 with four home runs, four doubles, 11 runs, seven RBI and three stolen bases.