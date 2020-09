Tatis went 1-for-2 with a stolen base, a walk and a hit-by-pitch in Monday's 1-0 win over the Rockies.

Tatis drew a walk in the fifth inning and then stole second base. He ended up on third after Rockies catcher Tony Wolters committed a throwing error. The steal was Tatis' eighth of the year to go with 15 homers, 39 RBI, 43 runs scored and a .314/.405/.663 slash line in 43 games.