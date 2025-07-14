Tatis went 2-for-3 with two walks and one stolen base in Sunday's 2-1 loss to the Phillies.

Tatis has been an on-base machine over his last 15 games, going 18-for-55 (.327) with 13 walks in that span. He's also made the most of his chances on base, picking up five steals during the hot stretch, which has seen him collect just four extra-base hits. Tatis enters the All-Star break with a .269/.366/.451 slash line, and he's added 21 steals, 16 home runs, 42 RBI and 65 runs scored over 94 games this season.