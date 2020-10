Tatis went 1-for-4 with a stolen base in Tuesday's loss to the Dodgers in Game 1 of the NLDS.

Tatis singled in the first inning off Walker Buehler and proceeded to swipe second base following a Manny Machado strikeout. The 21-year-old swiped 11 bags during the regular season while slashing .277/.366/.571. The Padres will look to get more production out of the young phenom as the series progresses.