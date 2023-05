Tatis went 1-for-4 with one RBI, one run scored and one steal in Tuesday's win over the Marlins.

Tatis is now 5-for-6 in stolen base attempts this season. While he does have a pair of homers in his last four games, the 24-year-old Tatis has cooled off a bit at the plate, going 4-for-32 in his previous eight contests. He's slashing .247/.297/.466 with nine homers, 19 RBI and 21 runs scored through his first 158 plate appearances this season.